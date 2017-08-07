sprite-preloader
07.08.2017 | 15:45
ACCESSWIRE·Mehr Nachrichten von ACCESSWIRE

Rorine International Holding Corporation Inc: E-Market Horizons & Expansion

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / August 7, 2017 / Rorine International Holding Corporation (OTC PINK: RIHC) and its board of directors have unanimously decided to set up an exploratory committee to diversify and expand their current holdings.

Current strategy has been to focus on the bio medical and alternative products and services while securing marketing and agency agreement from the best in the industry.

This strategy will continue while at the same time a realization that order sectors of the global economy are expanding, especially the mobile payment systems and E-Market place, tapping into this multi-billion dollar business which had already proven so lucrative to other listed tech companies.

Initial inquiries and meetings with a number of tech and banking firms have been very successful so far. Stay tuned for more RIHC corporate news.

Contact Diana@elginassoc.com for further information.

SOURCE: Rorine International Holding Corporation


© 2017 ACCESSWIRE