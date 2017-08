ASSLAR (dpa-AFX) - German vacuum pumps maker Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG (PFFVF.PK, PVTCY.PK) said that the Chairman of the Supervisory Board, Michael Oltmanns, will be resigning with effect from October 25, 2017. Oltmanns has been a member of this board since 1996, and has been Chairman since 2001.



