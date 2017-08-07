SALT LAKE CITY, UT -- (Marketwired) -- 08/07/17 -- Q Therapeutics, Inc., developer of clinical-stage cell therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disease and injury, announced the appointment of Tom Parks, Ph.D. as an independent member to the Company's Board of Directors. In addition, Dr. Parks has agreed to serve on the Board's Nominating and Governance Committee; and will be joined on the Committee by current independent directors, Peter Barton Hutt, Peter Grebow, and Hunter Jackson.

Dr. Parks brings to Q Therapeutics more than 30 years experience in life science research and its translation into therapeutic products. As a faculty member in the Department of Neurobiology & Anatomy at the University of Utah School of Medicine from 1978, he conducted a long-term NIH-funded research program on development of the central auditory nervous system and served as chair of that department from 1992-2007. He was a co-founder of NPS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and served on its board from 1986-2006. From 2008-2016, Dr. Parks was Vice President for Research and President of the Research Foundation for the University of Utah. He currently serves on the boards of Navigen Pharmaceuticals Inc., SentrX Animal Care Inc., and ConusRx Inc. He is a Fellow of the National Academy of Inventors and a recipient of the Utah Governor's Medal for Science and Technology. Dr. Parks earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Biology from the University of California at Irvine, a Ph.D. in Psychobiology from Yale University, and completed postdoctoral work at the University of Virginia School of Medicine.

"We are very pleased to welcome Dr. Parks to our Board of Directors. He brings tremendous expertise in the field of central nervous system development and the conditions leading to establishment of functional connections between neurons. We expect that Dr. Parks will prove of immeasurable value to Q Therapeutics as we continue to advance our first product, Q-Cells®, through clinical development as well as development of our second generation induced pluripotent cell (iPSC) products," stated Steven Borst, President and Chief Executive Officer of Q Therapeutics.

About Q Therapeutics, Inc. -- Headquartered in Salt Lake City, Q Therapeutics is a clinical-stage company developing adult stem cell therapies to treat debilitating central nervous system (CNS) disease and injury. The Company's first therapeutic product candidate, Q-Cells®, is intended to restore or preserve normal CNS activity by supplying essential nerve cell functions. Q-Cells may be suitable to treat a range of CNS disorders, including demyelinating conditions such as multiple sclerosis (MS), transverse myelitis ™, cerebral palsy and stroke, as well as other neurodegenerative diseases and injuries such as Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS, or Lou Gehrig's disease), Huntington's disease, spinal cord injury, traumatic brain injury, and Alzheimer's disease. Q Therapeutics' initial clinical targets are TM and ALS, with INDs in both indications now allowed to proceed by the FDA. The Company's proprietary product pipeline also includes neural cell products derived from induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSC). For more information, see www.qthera.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Information -- This news release may contain forward-looking statements made pursuant to the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Investors are cautioned that such forward-looking statements in this press release regarding potential applications of Q Therapeutics' technologies constitute forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation, risks inherent in the development and commercialization of potential products, uncertainty of clinical trial results or regulatory approvals or clearances, need for future capital, dependence upon collaborators and maintenance of its intellectual property rights. Actual results may differ materially from the results anticipated in these forward-looking statements. Additional information on potential factors that could affect results and other risks and uncertainties are detailed from time to time in Q Therapeutics' periodic reports.

Contact

Name: Steven Borst

Position: CEO

Telephone: 801-582-5400, ext 104

Email: SBorst@QThera.com



