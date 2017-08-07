1MORE Headphones First Ever To Earn THX Certification For Superior Audio Quality, Consistency & Performance

1MORE, a consumer audio company, has their Triple Driver and Quad Driver In-Ear Headphones Certified by THX Ltd., raising the bar of audio quality in the headphone market

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 7, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --1MORE, the globally distributed award-winning headphone company, known for its amazing quality and value have become the world's first THX® Certified Headphones with both their Triple Driver and Quad Driver In-Ear Headphone models. 1MORE now has the added distinction of THX Certification, guaranteeing the superior sonic qualities of these models right out of the box. 1MORE's products have allowed them to disrupt the audio industry by raising the bar for both quality and value in the headphone category.

THX is synonymous with great audio, and through the THX Headphone and Earphone Certification Program, they test and certify products for quality, performance and integration. "We chose to seek certification with THX because their qualifications are stringent. We have extreme confidence in our product's performance so we welcomed a trusted audio brand to edify our own rigorous testing procedures," said 1MORE Chief Brand Officer, David Kellogg. "We share a common goal of ultra-realistic sound reproduction and look forward to pushing that envelope." Kellogg added.

The partnership between THX and 1MORE marks the beginning of THX's Headphone Certification program, which gives special attention to interpreting high frequency correlation, improving dialog intelligibility, and low frequency extension. With this new product certification offering, THX stands with the top brands in portable audio to offer assurance of a headphone's state-of-the-art capabilities in the ever-growing headphone market. /sub> For a headphone to obtain product certification, THX engineers complete scientifically-formulated tests to ensure the highest audio standards possible.

"While the abundance of products available in the portable audio marketplace can be overwhelming, consumers can count on THX Certified 1MORE headphones to deliver truly suburb audio experiences," said Peter Vasay, SVP of Technology & Operations at THX. "We are very excited to launch our Headphone Certification program with such a Ârespected and innovative brand."

In addition, THX ensures nominal balance deviation between the left and right channels to create a well-transferred and well-balanced audio signal. The tests look for sufficient sensitivity levels to achieve a premium level of audio output, while maintaining minimal distortion at the required sound pressure level. THX engineers also look for virtually no crosstalk between channels to ensure the device will accurately reproduce the complexity of the spatial sound.

1MORE's Triple Drivers and Quad Driver models, feature patent pending design technology that allows for a full-frequency low-distortion premium audio experience using three or four separate driver components, to deliver unsurpassed clarity and dynamic power with a Hi-Res bandwidth. To achieve such high-resolution audio output, both the Triple Drivers and Quad Drivers include a rare-earth-element dynamic driver plus multiple balanced armatures dedicated to independent frequencies to deliver an ultra-realistic soundstage. In addition, the Triple Drivers and Quad Drivers feature a streamlined anodized-finished sound chamber with perfected ergonomics, which provides exceptional comfort and noise isolation in a sleek and compact design.

As with all 1MORE products the Quad Driver is expertly tuned by Grammy Winning Sound Engineer Luca Bignardi for a fully balanced and ultra-realistic soundstage. Deluxe Accessories Include: MEMS Microphone, iOS and Android Compatible Controls, 9 Ear Tip Sizes, Leather Carrying Case, " and Airline Adaptor, and Matching Shirt Clip.

1MORE's mission is to allow consumers to enjoy their music as the artist intended it to be heard. This certification is proof that 1MORE' intends on delivering on its promise, though the use of technological advancement and innovation.

The Triple Driver ($99) and Quad Driver models ($199) are available now at 1MORE.com as well as Amazon.

ABOUT 1MORE USA

1MORE USA, was founded in August of 2014 by Chairman, Dave Russell, and CEO, Tim Burton, leveraging their over 50-years of combined experience in consumer technology. 1MORE USA's mission is to over deliver on high-end sounding audio components while passing significant savings to the customer through streamlined manufacturing and authentic marketing. For more information and to see our entire product lineup please visit 1MORE.com.

