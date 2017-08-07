Bromine Market Growing at a CAGR of 8.4% During 2017 to 2022, Says a New Research Available at ReportsnReports

PUNE, India, August 7, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Global bromine market is projected to reach $3.96 billion by 2022 from $2.47 billion in 2016 at a CAGR of 8.4% between 2017 to 2022 while Research Report covers top 25 Companies with their Competitive Strategies, Top Segments, Market Trends, Share, and Regional Outlook in near future with overall industry analysis.

The Asia Pacific region is the fastest-growing bromine market in terms of both, value and volume during the forecast period. The growth of the bromine market in the Asia Pacific can be attributed to its rapidly increasing demand for Purified Terephthalic Acid (PTA) synthesis in polymer fabrication and for biocides in water treatment industries. The growing importance of clear brine fluids in the oil & gas industry and HBr flow battery applications are boosting bromine consumption across the region.

The Asia Pacific region is the fastest-growing bromine market in terms of both, value and volume during the forecast period. The growth of the bromine market in the Asia Pacific can be attributed to its rapidly increasing demand for Purified Terephthalic Acid (PTA) synthesis in polymer fabrication and for biocides in water treatment industries. The growing importance of clear brine fluids in the oil & gas industry and HBr flow battery applications are boosting bromine consumption across the region.

The report provides company profiles and competitive strategies adopted by major market players, such as Israel Chemicals Limited (Israel), Albemarle Corporation (US), Chemtura Corporation (US), Tosoh Corporation (Japan), Tata Chemicals Ltd (India), Gulf Resources Inc. (China), TETRA Technologies, Inc. (US), Hindustan Salts Limited (India), Honeywell International Inc. (US) and Perekop bromine (Republic of Crimea) among others.

This study has been validated through primaries conducted with various industry experts globally. These primary sources have been divided into three categories, namely, by company, by designation, and by region. By Company Type: Tier 1- 45%, Tier 2- 22%, and Tier 3-33%, By Designation: C Level- 50%, Director Level- 10%, and Others- 40%, By Region: Europe- 33%, North America- 17%, Asia-Pacific- 17%, Middle East & Africa- 25%, and South America- 8%

The global bromine market is witnessing moderate growth. Factors restraining and challenging the growth of the bromine market are the significant decrease in oil & gas prices in the past years, emergence of non-halogenated flame retardants, and toxicological effects of brominated compounds.

The global bromine market growth is driven by the increasing consumption of bromine in mercury mitigation in coal fired power plants and escalating demand for flame retardants due to strict fire safety regulations. Extensive consumption of bromine in diverse applications ranging from plasma etching in semiconductor industries, and HBr flow batteries in the electronics and automotive industries is also an important factor driving the bromine market. Fluctuating oil & gas prices in the past years, emergence of non-halogenated flame retardants and toxicological effects of brominated compounds are the key factors restraining and challenging the growth of the global bromine market.

The clear brine fluids are estimated to be the fastest-growing derivatives during the forecast period (2017-2022). The rapid growth of the clear brine fluids segment is attributed to the growing demand for oil & gas drilling activities and work over operations. In the oil & gas industry, clear brine fluids are specially used to control formation pressure as well as lessen damage in oil reservoirs.Calcium bromide, a salt of bromine, which is part of clear brine fluids, is also used former cury emission control at coal fired power plants. Thus, the growing consumption of clear brine fluids in the above mentioned applications drives their market globally.

The oil & gas drilling is projected to be the fastest-growing application of the bromine market during the forecast period. Extensive use of bromine salts such as calcium bromide, potassium bromide, sodium bromide, and zinc bromide as clear brine fluids for oil well drilling and hydraulic fracturing is expected to contribute to the rapid growth of the bromine market during the forecast period.

Research Coverage: The report covers the bromine market and its use across different industry verticals and regions. It aims at estimating the market size and future growth potential of this market across different segments, such as derivatives and application. The report also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key market players along with their company profiles, dynamic differentiators, innovators, visionary leaders and emerging (DIVE) analysis, recent developments, and key growth strategies.

