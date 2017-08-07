

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Illinois, where former President Barack Obama began his political career, has declared his birthday as a state holiday.



Interestingly, it was Illinois' Republican Governor Bruce Rauner who signed a bill into law on Friday, the Democratic leader's 56th birthday, designating August 4 as officially 'Barack Obama Day.'



Senate Bill 55 says August 4 is 'set apart to honor the 44th President of the United States of America who began his career serving the People of Illinois in both the Illinois State Senate and the United States Senate, and dedicated his life to protecting the rights of Americans and building bridges across communities.'



Obama's birthday will be celebrated from next year as a state holiday, during which schools and state offices would close, while it is not mandatory for banks and businesses.



Nobody voted against the Bill introduced by Senator Emil Jones, but several lawmakers abstained from voting.



Obama was serving the Illinois State Senate when Emil Jones' father took the initiative in launching him to the U.S. Senate in 2004.



Illinois state Senate last month voted to rename part of a Chicago-area highway after the former President, designating it as the 'Barack Obama Presidential Expressway.'



The new holiday is commemorative, like Adlai Stevenson Day, Ronald Reagan Day and Jane Addams Day.



Serving seven years (1997-2004) as Illinois State Senator had laid the foundation for Obama's political career.



The Nobel laureate celebrated his 56th birthday on Friday at Rasika West End in Washington, D.C., with wife Michelle.



The Obama family is living in a rented house in Kalorama, Washington, D.C., after leaving the White House earlier this year.



