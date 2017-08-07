

ASSLAR (dpa-AFX) - Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG said that it received a proposal from the company Pangea GmbH to convene an extraordinary shareholders meeting at which the recall of the Chairman of the Supervisory Board, Dr. Michael Oltmanns, and the Supervisory Board member Dr. Wolfgang Lust should be decided.



New members proposed to be voted onto the Supervisory Board are the CEO of Pangea GmbH, Ayla Busch, and the former Chairman of the Management Board of Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG, Mr. Wolfgang Dondorf.



Furthermore, this meeting should decide whether to adopt the appointment of a special auditor to examine the conduct of the Management Board and the Supervisory Board in connection with the two unsolicited takeover offers by Pangea GmbH, the commissioning of the law firm Menold Bezler in the context of the first unsolicited takeover offer by Pangea GmbH, and the takeover of the U.S. corporation Nor-Cal Products Inc.



The company said it will consider the proposal and convene a Shareholders Meeting if the statutory requirements are met.



Earlier today, Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology said that the Chairman of the Supervisory Board, Dr. Michael Oltmanns, will be resigning with effect from October 25, 2017.



