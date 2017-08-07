

DALLAS (dpa-AFX) - AT&T (T) and CBS Corp. (CBS.A, CBS) Monday said they agreed so that DIRECTV NOW subscribers can access CBS Television Network's Entertainment, Sports and CBS News Programming as well as SHOWTIME, The CW, CBS Sports Network and Pop. All networks in the deal will be available to stream live. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.



Ray Hopkins, President, Television Networks Distribution, CBS Corporation said, 'For any bundle to be truly successful, CBS is must-have content.



CBS said, DIRECTV NOW subscribers will have live and on-demand access to popular programming, including THE BIG BANG THEORY and NCIS.



