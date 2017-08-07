

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - President Donald Trump posted a series of tweets vehemently attacking Senator Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., on Monday, calling the Democratic lawmaker a 'phony Vietnam con artist.'



Trump suggested Blumenthal should not discuss the investigation of Russian meddling in last year's election due to the past controversy over his military service.



'Interesting to watch Senator Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut talking about hoax Russian collusion when he was a phony Vietnam con artist!' Trump tweeted. 'Never in U.S. history has anyone lied or defrauded voters like Senator Richard Blumenthal.'



'He told stories about his Vietnam battles and conquests, how brave he was, and it was all a lie,' the president added. 'He cried like a baby and begged for forgiveness like a child. Now he judges collusion?'



The attack by Trump references a controversy that emerged during Blumenthal's run for Senate in 2010, when remarks were uncovered in which the then-Connecticut Attorney General made misstatements about his military service.



Remarks by Blumenthal suggested that he served 'in Vietnam' even though he served in the Marine Corps Reserves and was never deployed overseas.



Blumenthal later apologized and claimed he misspoke, saying he meant to say that he served during the Vietnam era.



The tweets from Trump came after Blumenthal discussed the investigation of Russian interference in the election in an interview on CNN.



Blumenthal told CNN anchor Brianna Keilar that 'there is no minimizing or underestimating that attack by the Russians' on the election.



'It was purposeful and relentless, and it involved propaganda and hacking into our voting machines or at least an attempt to do it and potential collusion by the Trump campaign and then obstruction of justice,' Blumenthal said.



Blumenthal responded to Trump's attacks with a pair of tweets of his own, accusing the president of attempting to 'bully' him.



'Mr. President: Your bullying hasn't worked before and it won't work now. No one is above the law,' Blumenthal tweeted. 'This issue isn't about me - it's about the Special Counsel's independence and integrity.'



