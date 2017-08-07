

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - General Motors Co. (GM) is recalling nearly 800,000 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 and GMC Sierra 1500 pickup trucks worldwide that could temporarily lose electric power steering.



According to the automaker, the 2014 model year trucks could suffer a temporary loss of electric power steering or EPS assist, especially while making turns at low speeds.



If the EPS assist is lost and then returns, the driver might lose temporary control of the steering wheel, increasing the risk of a crash, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration or NHTSA.



The NHTSA noted that the recall affects 690,685 vehicles in the United States. The recall also involves 80,000 vehicles in Canada and around 25,000 in other markets.



GM will notify owners, and dealers will update the electric power steering module software free of charge. However, the automaker has not yet provided a notification schedule.



Owners may contact Chevrolet customer service at 1-800-222-1020 or GMC customer service at 1-800-432-8782. GM's number for this recall is 17276.



