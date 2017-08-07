

Travis Perkins plc confirms that on 4 August 2017 that Estera Trust (Jersey) Limited, acting as trustee of the Travis Perkins plc Employee Benefit Trust (the 'EBT'), purchased in the market a total of 538,529 Ordinary shares of nominal value 10 pence each in the capital of the Company at a price of £15.197383 per share.



Immediately following the above transaction, the EBT held 1,254,463 Ordinary shares, representing 0.50% of the Company's issued share capital with voting rights. All Shares held by the EBT will ultimately be used to satisfy share awards and options granted under the Company's various share incentive arrangements.



The Executive Directors and Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibility ('PDMR's') of the Company, together with other employees, are included in the potential beneficiaries of the EBT and are therefore treated as having an interest in some of those shares and the dealings thereof.



The Company's issued ordinary share capital consists of 251,104,362 Ordinary shares of 10 pence each.



