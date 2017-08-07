"T Day" on August 23, 2017 Marks First tastyworks Trader Appreciation Day; Commissions on All Products Will Be Waived

At a time when Congress has to pull the truth out of bank executives as to how much of their profits came from scams, false accounts and forced charges, it's no wonder that confidence in traditional investment firms is at an all-time low. tastyworks, the fast-growing online brokerage firm that disrupted the industry's commission structure in January 2017 and created by the same team that built the award-winning thinkorswim platform, is standing up to restore trust to the industry.

"In the last five years, the online brokerage industry has become clogged with stale technology and questionable expertise. That's why we launched tastyworks, to give traders and investors a home for faster, better service that didn't bombard them with overpriced product offers or up-charges," said Scott Sheridan, CEO of tastyworks. "Our clients knew what they wanted and tastyworks fills a huge void."

As a way to say "thank you" to their clients, tastyworks is announcing its first Trader Appreciation Day on August 23 where all commissions will be waived. This includes transactions in all products.

Tom Sosnoff, co-CEO of tastytrade, parent company of tastyworks, said "We're uncomfortable by investment firms that upsell needless transactional products and pass through excessive advisory fees. We're also embarrassed by the actions of other national financial institutions and the damage they've done to consumer confidence. So, providing customers with free tastytrade content, free tastyworks technology and free closing trades, now comes a free trading day. We're leading by example to show the industry how to treat customers with respect, honesty and integrity."

"Everything we do is in the spirit of our client-focused mission. We empower the self-directed investor and are fully transparent from the tastytrade content we produce to the tastyworks fees. There's no hidden agenda and now we simply want to say 'thanks' to all our customers for their incredible support and for making tastyworks the fastest growing online broker in just seven short months. Thanks tastynation!" says co-CEO of tastytrade, Kristi Ross.

About tastyworks

Based out of Chicago, IL, tastyworks is a brokerage firm, creating and leading a financial revolution for the do-it-yourself investor. The brokerage firm was founded by the same anti-Wall Street team that created thinkorswim in 1999 and tastytrade in 2011. tastyworks supports investors who want to actively manage their own money with a powerful platform, embedded engaging content, and a unique commission structure. tastyworks is a subsidiary of tastytrade. For more information visit www.tastyworks.com.

About tastytrade

The parent company, tastytrade is one of the most-watched online financial network, engaging investors and traders across 150 countries with 8 hours of daily, live, cost-free and commercial free programming. tastytrade's research-based content teaches a logical, mechanical approach to investing and identifying opportunities based on probability and volatility. Investors are continually challenged with financial math, humor and new market perspectives. tastytrade includes over 30 million hours viewed of free archived programming.

