Third Point Offshore Investors Ltd - Director Information

Third Point Offshore Investors Limited (the "Company")

(A closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 47161)



Director Information

7 August 2017

In compliance with Listing Rule 9.6.14, Third Point Offshore Investors Limited announces that Mr Keith Dorrian, an independent non-executive Director, has informed the Company that with effect from 2 August 2017, he has resigned as a director of DW Catalyst Fund Limited, a company listed on the London Stock Exchange.





