Montag, 07.08.2017

07.08.2017 | 16:42
PR Newswire

Third Point Offshore Investors Ltd - Director Information

PR Newswire
London, August 7

Third Point Offshore Investors Limited (the "Company")
(A closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 47161)

Director Information
7 August 2017

In compliance with Listing Rule 9.6.14, Third Point Offshore Investors Limited announces that Mr Keith Dorrian, an independent non-executive Director, has informed the Company that with effect from 2 August 2017, he has resigned as a director of DW Catalyst Fund Limited, a company listed on the London Stock Exchange.


Enquiries:
Company website: www.thirdpointpublic.com

Company Secretary
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
Franczeska Hanford
Tel: +44 (0) 1481 745918


