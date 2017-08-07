Third Point Offshore Investors Ltd - Director Information

PR Newswire
London, August 7
Third Point Offshore Investors Limited (the "Company")
(A closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 47161)
Director Information
7 August 2017
In compliance with Listing Rule 9.6.14, Third Point Offshore Investors Limited announces that Mr Keith Dorrian, an independent non-executive Director, has informed the Company that with effect from 2 August 2017, he has resigned as a director of DW Catalyst Fund Limited, a company listed on the London Stock Exchange.
