

OCTOPUS AIM VCT 2 PLC



7 August 2017



Issue of Equity and Total Voting Rights



Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc (the 'Company') announces that 5,480,278 Ordinary Shares of 0.01p each were issued and allotted on 4 August 2017 at a price of 95.4p per share, equivalent to the current NAV of 90.1p grossed up by up to 5.5% (as set out in the Offer Document dated 16 June 2017). These shares were issued pursuant to an Offer for Subscription to raise up to £30 million, with an over allotment facility of £10 million, in the 2017/2018 and 2018/2019 tax years.



Application has been made to the London Stock Exchange for admission of the new shares. Admission is expected to become effective on or around 18 August 2017.



The issued share capital and total voting rights of the Company is now: 87,909,980 Ordinary Shares.



For further information please contact:



Nicola Board Company Secretary 020 7776 8663



