

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Hahn Brothers, Inc., a ham manufacturer, is recalling about 115,773 pounds of ready-to-eat ham products as they contained malted barley, a known allergen, which was not declared on the final product label.



The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service or FSIS said that the recall was due to misbranding and an undeclared allergen.



Westminster, Maryland-based Hahn Brothers said that the ready-to-eat ham products were produced between December 17, 2015 and July 27, 2017. The products, which have a 70-day sell-by date, were shipped to a distributor in New Jersey and further distributed to retail locations.



The recall involves 1.75-lb. of vacuum-packed mini ham packages containing 'Lou's Garrett Valley Natural, All Natural black forest seasoned uncured ham nugget, fully cooked wood smoked' with a case code 74045 and establishment number 'EST. 2000' inside the USDA mark of inspection.



The problem was discovered when the FSIS Office of Public Health Science received a consumer complaint on July 11, 2017 with regard to a mislabeling of the product.



The complainant noted that malted barley is listed as an ingredient on Hahn Brothers' website, but is not listed as an ingredient on the product label.



No confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products have been reported. People concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.



The FSIS urged consumers who have purchased these products not to consume them and instead, throw them away or return it to the place of purchase.



