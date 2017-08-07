SSRN Launches ChemRN - A New Network Dedicated to Chemistry

ROCHESTER, New York, August 7, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Elsevier, the information analytics business specializing in science and health, announces SSRN, its world leading working paper repository and preprint server, today launches the Chemistry Research Network - ChemRN.

The launch of ChemRN follows hot on the heels of the BioRN launch in June 2017, SSRN's new network dedicated to biology and its first outside the social sciences. BioRN already has nearly 5,000 papers live from approximately 6,500 authors.

Gregg Gordon, Managing Director of SSRN, said: "The launch of ChemRN is part of our strategy to extend the expertise and knowledge we have in building community driven networks to benefit even more people in the research community. It's been a little over a month since we launched BioRN, our network dedicated to biology research. It has been a huge success and we look forward to ChemRN being just as a popular."

Chemistry researchers can share ideas and other early stage research, including posting preprints and working papers on ChemRN. Users can quickly upload and read papers for free, across all of Chemistry, including the fields of Energy, Environmental and Materials Sciences.

August 17

Chemistry researchers can post preprints and working papers on ChemRN, share ideas and other early stage research, and collaborate. It allows users to quickly upload and read abstracts and full text papers, free of charge.

A preprint is the author's own write-up of research results and analysis that has not been peer-reviewed, nor had any value added to it by a publisher (such as formatting, copy-editing, technical enhancements). A preprint server, or working paper repository as they are also known, allows users to share these documents.

SSRN has been serving the research community since 1994 and was acquired by Elsevier in May 2016. Since joining Elsevier, SSRN has completely redesigned its website making it cleaner and easier to use. It has also launched full-text search. SSRN is now working towards deeper integration with Elsevier's other research products, particularly Mendeley's reference management software and Pure's research management system.

About SSRN

SSRN is a worldwide collaborative of over 350,000 authors and more than 2.2 million users that is devoted to the rapid worldwide dissemination of research. Founded in 1994, it is now composed of a number of specialized research networks. Each of SSRN's networks encourages the early distribution of research results by reviewing and distributing submitted abstracts and full text papers from scholars around the world. SSRN encourages readers to communicate directly with other subscribers and authors concerning their own and other's research. Through email abstract eJournals SSRN currently reaches over 400,000 people in approximately 140 different countries. www.ssrn.com

About Elsevier

Elsevier is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals progress science, advance healthcare and improve performance for the benefit of humanity. Elsevier provides digital solutions and tools in the areas of strategic research management, R&D performance, clinical decision support, and professional education; including ScienceDirect, Scopus, ClinicalKey and Sherpath. Elsevier publishes over 2,500 digitized journals, including The Lancet and Cell, more than 35,000 e-book titles and many iconic reference works, including Gray's Anatomy. Elsevier is part of RELX Group, a global provider of information and analytics for professionals and business customers across industries.www.elsevier.com

