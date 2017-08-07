According to the latest market study released by Technavio, the artificial intelligence in the Western Europe education sectoris expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 38% during the forecast period.

This research report titled 'Artificial Intelligence in the Western Europe Education Sector 2017-2021' provides an in-depth analysis of the market in terms of revenue and emerging market trends. This report also includes an up to date analysis and forecasts for various market segments and all geographical regions.

The market research analysis categorizes the artificial intelligence in the Western Europe education sector into three major product segments. They are:

Learner model

Pedagogical model

Domain model

Artificial intelligence market in the Western Europe education sector by learner model

The penetration of AI in the education sector in the region is driven by the active participation of vendors. These vendors are largely introducing products that are facilitating the student-centric education while utilizing the AI software and products The currently available AI products are targeted at content designing and modification depending on the needs of the student's understanding and learning difficulties. Adaptive learning is used primarily by content providers with the help of which they can provide smart learning options to students. Adaptive sequencing capabilities embedded in the content help students learn in a self-directed manner and are responsible for the learning pace and methods.

"The companies offering AI-powered solutions can generate exclusive data on the consumption pattern of content by students' and successfully alter their content offerings. Hence, the learner model is contributing to the overall market revenues and is expected to continue its dominance in the future as well," says Jhansi Mary, a lead analyst at Technavio foreducation technology research.

Artificial intelligence market in the Western Europe education sector by pedagogical model

AI has implications in other aspects of education pertaining to pedagogical methods. Educators are interested in improving the student assessment methods that have been used traditionally. With respect to this, they have incorporated online evaluation system such as online subjective, formative, and combination of both the assessments. The software enables to rate the student's answers given to the essay type and open-ended questions. With artificial intelligence-based assessment options available in the market, students receive appropriate scoring and suggestions to improve their performance on a real-time basis.

"The institutions can deploy solutions that incorporate speech recognition and NLP technologies for advanced pedagogical approaches. Institutions can use these kinds of AI systems as mentors offering precise feedback of student performance. Developers of such solutions are trying to incorporate emotional responses to questions asked by the students. Cognii Virtual Learning Assistant, offered by Cognii, promotes inquiry-based learning as inquisitive students learn while interacting with the system," says Jhansi

Artificial intelligence market in the Western Europe education sector by domain model

This segment offers AI solutions for storing and updating the domain specific knowledge. The providers of AI are using ways to enrich AI systems with subject knowledge on various subjects so that these systems can guide students better. Advancements have been observed in the online tutoring services that are largely procured by individual students. The tutoring service providers are emphasizing on introducing learning programs, wherein machine tutors and human teachers can be used in conjugation.

Researchers have been engaged in developing intelligent tutoring system (ITS), i.e., subject-based tutors who are expected to be of crucial help to educators in education delivery. With the embedding of speech recognition and NLP technologies, it has become possible for students to interact with AI systems and get assistance directly. The subject-based tutors who are available in the market include Cognitive Tutors and DesignFirst. The immense amount of research undertaken by companies such as IBM to understand the student learning through cognitive areas is providing a boost to the growth of this segment.

The top vendors highlighted by Technavio's market research analysts in this report are:

IBM

Nuance Communications

Smilart

SoftBank Robotics

