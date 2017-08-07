The statistics, published over the weekend, reveal that June alone accounted for more than half of that total figure, increasing 16% against June 2016.

China's first half (H1) solar showing for 2017 was exceptionally strong, with official data published over the weekend by the National Energy Administration (NEA) showing that 24.4 GW was installed during the first six months of the year.

This figure represents an annual year-on-year (YOY) increase of 9%. Most striking were the data for June, which saw 13.5 GW added - some 55.3% of the entire H1 total - amounting to a 16% YOY increase.

The reason for this rush can be traced to the June 30 FIT reduction deadline, ...

