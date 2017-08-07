

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Popular American film stars Chris Pratt and Anna Faris are legally separating after eight years of marriage.



They announced the decision to file for separation on social media on Sunday.



The couple met in 2007 while filming the romantic comedy Take Me Home Tonight, in which they both featured. They married two years later, and have a four years-old son named Jack.



In a joint statement shared on Facebook and Twitter, Pratt and Faris said they tried hard for a long time to avoid the separation. 'Our son has two parents who love him very much and for his sake we want to keep this situation as private as possible moving forward. We still have love for each other, will always cherish our time together and continue to have the deepest respect for one another.'



The news about one of Hollywood's most popular couples came as a shock to their fans.



One of them said on Twitter that he believed in love until Chris Pratt and Anna Faris separated.



Another fan compared the 'devastating' Chris Pratt-Anna Faris split to the Amy Poehler-Will Arnett break up of 2014.



Pratt, 38, became an international sensation in recent years thanks to his roles in Jurassic World and Guardians of the Galaxy. He also played the notable role of Andy Dwyer in the comedy series Parks and Recreation.



Faris, who is two years elder to Pratt, came to limelight in 2000 with Scary Movie. She later starred in the controversial 2012 film The Dictator. Faris starred in 'Mom' for five seasons opposite Emmy-winner Allison Janney, playing the role of a single mother who has battled with alcoholism and drug abuse.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX