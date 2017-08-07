MIAMI, FL--(Marketwired - August 07, 2017) - Zoo Communications, LLC, parent company of Miami's Revolution 93.5FM, has announced the acquisition of 93.5FM WBGF in Palm Beach County from JVC Broadcasting. This expanded frequency will allow simultaneous broadcasting of the station's Rhythmic Current Hit format, recently named "Best of Miami 2017" by Miami New Times. Broadcasting in Palm Beach will officially launch on Tuesday, August 2, 2017.

The addition of 93.5FM WBGF in Palm Beach County ensures the Revolution 93.5FM signal can be heard continuously from the lower Keys to Martin County.

"Revolution 93.5 will carry the strongest signal in the tri-county area," said Marco Mazzoli, Zoo Communications CEO. "We are thrilled to expand our highly successful brand into this market, and look forward to creating strong partnerships in this community."

The main studio is located in an artist's loft building in the heart of The Wynwood Art District, which helps bring the hip vibe from the street to the broadcast waves over the air.

ABOUT REVOLUTION 93.5FM

From a re-remix of a familiar top 40 hits to a cutting edge track from today's best DJs Revolution 93.5 FM has a sound and rhythm unique to the South Florida market.

The programming kicks off from 6a-10a, M-F with The Joe Raineri Show, featuring Charisee and Drag Queen, Kelly Razberry. The irreverent, topical, pop culture show has quickly become one of the top-rated in the market. Raineri is followed by Callie on Air from 10a-12p, then Mainstage with Serf from 12p-3p. From 3p-5p, Scott Phillips hosts 305 Drive and Brainchild takes over the last hour from 5p-6p with an awesome mix for the drive home. Relax with Detox from 6p-7p and finally Italian broadcast legend Marco Mazzoli treats the listeners with Upfront, featuring the top 7 tracks at 7. During the overnights and weekends the industries top DJs mix a variety of house, trance, trap and tech brings the club scene to the listener.

For additional information, visit www.revolution935.com.

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/8/2/11G143631/Images/KellyRazberry.Charisee.JoeRaineri-6e6830d38ccda9f3b764ba873af35241.jpg

