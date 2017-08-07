Herald Finance: 3 Stocks Under $3 Investors Are Watching on August 7, 2017

CORAL GABLES, FL / ACCESSWIRE / August 7, 2017 / August 7th opened the month to a new series of earnings announcements and the Dow targeting its ninth straight record-high. As earnings season winds down and tensions between the U.S. and North Korea ramp up, eyes are not only on national markets but global markets, as well.

The US employment report last week signaled an increase in the amount of jobs added to the workforce as compared to previous estimates. "The jobs report was quite well-received on Friday despite suffering the same pitfall that has plagued the US recovery for years - inadequate wage growth," said Craig Erlam, senior market analyst at online forex broker Oanda.

Markets continue to surge on August 7th with several lower priced equities gaining notice.

Joey New York Inc (JOEY) has seen trading activity increase over the last week. Since July 28, shares of the beauty company has moved up from lows of $0.30 to highs of $0.68. Most recently, the company announced that it has enetered into agreements with multiple investors to capitalize the company. According to the company, plans for the money are to further develop and expand the company's LABB Suites. These suites focus on botox and filler injections. Full Report On (JOEY).

"We see a major opportunity in this market based upon the results in our first Florida locations. We look forward to the near-term expansion of our footprint in South Florida and Southern California," stated Joey Chancis, CEO of Joey New York. Ms. Chancis is also the managing director of The LABB. "These financing agreements will help us grow and scale our brand...We already work closely with market leaders such as Allergan and Galderma to provide innovative products and procedures, and our growing team of experts will help keep us ahead of the competition."

22nd Century Group, Inc. (XXII) has also seen a recent surge in trading volumes during recent weeks. Since July 25, shares of the biotechnology company have moved from $1.33 to as high as $2.84 during early morning trading on August 7th. During the last three weeks, shares of the company were added to the Russell Microcap Index.

The company has several focuses, one of which is cannabis. In September 2014, 22nd Century's wholly-owned subsidiary, Botanical Genetics, LLC, entered into a worldwide license agreement with Anandia Laboratories Inc. According to the company, under the terms of the agreement, 22nd Century was granted an exclusive sublicense in the United States and a co-exclusive sublicense in the remainder of the world (excluding Canada). The sublicenses were related to patents and patent applications dealing with the cannabis plant that are needed for the production of cannabinoids.

American Green, Inc. (OTC PINK: ERBB) announced late last week that it purchased the town of Nipton, California. This is a 100-year-old community in San Bernardino county that American Green intends to modernize into the country's first energy-independent, cannabis-friendly hospitality destination.

"We are excited to lead the charge for a true 'Green Rush,'" says David Gwyther, chairman and president of American Green. "The Cannabis Revolution that's going on here in the US has the power to completely revitalize communities in the same way gold did during the 19th century. This acquisition allows us to channel the myriad interests in cannabis production and consumption for an immediate positive impact to this community's members and to cannabis consumers across the country. As industry leaders since 2009, we are thrilled to begin work on this first-of-its-kind eco-tourism experience for conscious cannabis consumers."

Since this announcement was made, shares of the cannabis company have moved up in price from $0.0013 to as high as $0.0046 on August 7. "The Nipton Project has the potential to be one of the biggest initiatives any of us at American Green have undertaken. The project holds great possibilities for our company and for the cannabis industry as a whole," says Pat Carrigan, Chief Operating Officer at American Green.

