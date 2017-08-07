Assisted Reproductive Technology Market Expected to Reach USD 3,779.0 Million in 2025: Transparency Market Research

ALBANY, New York, August 7, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

According to a new market report published by Transparency Market Research "Assisted Reproductive Technology Market: (Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth Trends and Forecast, 2017 - 2025" the global market for Assisted Reproductive Technology was valued at USD 2,210.0 million in 2016 and is estimated to reach USD 3,779.0 million by 2024 at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2017 to 2025.

Assisted reproductive technology are treatments for infertility, performed to achieve a child birth. The ART procedures includes artificial insemination or stimulation of ovaries to increase egg production, or procedures where the eggs and sperm are combined in a laboratory (in vitro) and the resulting embryo is transferred to a woman to attain pregnancy. Delay in childbearing age to pursue higher education and career growth which has increase the demand for ART treatment. Increasing population of women of advanced reproductive age are seeking for assisted reproductive technology (ART) treatment due to age-related infertility. Adoption of ART has increased worldwide but rise have been most boosted in jurisdictions that provide public funding for ART treatment. The rising incidence of infertility, high success rate of ART treatment and increase in number of fertility clinics worldwide has gain popularity among the patients for adoption of ART treatment which has augmented the growth of assisted reproductive technology market.

The global assisted reproductive technology market is segmented into technology, procedure, end users and regions. Based on technology, the assisted reproductive technology market is segmented as in vitro fertilization, artificial insemination, surrogacy and others. The in vitro fertilization market is segmented into intra cytoplasmic sperm injection (ICSI) and preimplantation genetic diagnostic (PGD).The artificial insemination is segmented into intrauterine insemination and intracervical insemination and others. In vitro fertilization is the major segment of technology in the assisted reproductive technology market. High success rate and technological advancement in development of new devices for IVF treatment are likely to propel the expansion of the segment during the forecast period. Rise in rate of male infertility, low cost of artificial insemination technology and surrogacy in developing nations, rising incidence of reproductive tourism & cross border reproductive care are estimated to drive the market of artificial insemination and surrogacy segment during forecast period. The others segment is anticipated to remain steady during the forecast period due to the high cost and less awareness of GIFT and ZIFT technologies and dominance of IVF and surrogacy in the global market.

Based on procedure, the market is segmented into frozen donor, frozen non donor, fresh donor, fresh non donor, and embryo banking. Fresh non donor segment accounted to hold the largest market share in 2016, due to low cost of overall treatment with usage of own egg, and high rate of success of ART cycle with usage of fresh non donor procedure. Frozen non donor is the second largest segment and is likely to be driven by development of new technology for freezing, rise in awareness about medical fertility preservation, and initiatives by governments in opening and expansion of fertility preservation centers.

Based on end user, the assisted reproductive technology market is segmented into fertility clinics, hospitals and others. Fertility clinics accounted to hold the largest market share in 2016, due to constant rise in fertility clinics, high success rate of fertility treatment in clinics due to adoption of advance technology, tie up of clinics with consultant, and rising fertility tourism. The hospitals segment is expected to grow by 2024 due to advanced procedures and equipment, availability of expert doctors, and ongoing research in hospitals for improving the success rate and technology in ART treatment.

The major players in the Assisted Reproductive Technology market are Merck KGaA, CooperSurgical, Inc., Irvine Scientific, Vitrolife AB, Hamilton Thorne, Inc., Nidacon International AB, Laboratoire CCD, Planer PLC, Esco Micro Pte. Ltd. (Esco Group), Nikon Corporation and others.

The Global Assisted Reproductive Technology Market is segmented as given below:

Global Assisted Reproductive Technology Market, by Technology

In Vitro Fertilization Intra-cytoplasmic Sperm Injection (ICSI) Preimplantation Genetic Diagnosis (PGD)

Artificial Insemination Intrauterine Insemination (IUI) Intracervical Insemination (ICI) Others

Surrogacy

Others

Global Assisted Reproductive Technology Market, by Procedure

Frozen Donor

Frozen Non Donor

Fresh Donor

Fresh Non Donor

Embryo Banking

Global Assisted Reproductive Technology Market, by End User

Fertility Clinics

Hospitals

Others

Global Assisted Reproductive Technology Market, by Geography

North America US Canada

Europe Germany U.K. Russia Italy France Spain Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Japan India China Australia & New Zealand Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa GCC countries South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa

&

