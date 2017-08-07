

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - A company that manages the Donald Trump brand has applied for four trademarks in the Chinese territory of Macau, a gambling hub. The trademarks include one for casinos.



DTTM Operations LLC, a New York-based company that holds Trump trademarks, applied in June 2017 for rights to the Trump name in gambling and casinos, real estate, hotels, and construction.



While the moves do not indicate any plans to open a Trump hotel or casino in Macau, it has raised concerns about Trump receiving economic benefits from foreign governments while serving as president.



Trump has said he has handed over control of his businesses to his sons and his legal team has indicated that the business will not pursue foreign deals.



Macau, a former Portuguese colony that returned to Chinese control in 1999, has surpassed Las Vegas to become the gambling capital of the world. Its economy is heavily dependent on gambling and tourism. Macau is the only part of China where gambling is legal.



Trump's trademark applications in Macau date back to 2006, when he has registered under the names 'Trump', 'Donald J. Trump', 'Trump Tower' and 'Trump International Hotel and Tower.' There are currently no Trump-branded businesses in Macau.



Macau's six casino operators include Galaxy Entertainment Group, MGM China, Wynn Resorts, Las Vegas Sands, and Melco Resorts. Their licenses will start to expire in 2020, but the Macau government has not yet clarified how the renewal process will be.



