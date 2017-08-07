Regulatory News:

Inside Secure (Paris:INSD), at the heart of security solutions for mobile and connected devices, announced that it has made available to the public and filed with the French financial market authority (the Autorité des marchés financiers the "AMF") its interim financial report as of June 30, 2017 ("rapport financier semestriel"). The report can be viewed on the Company's website: http://www.insidesecure-finance.com/en.

Financial calendar

Third-quarter 2017 revenue: October 20, 2017 (before market opening)

About Inside Secure

Inside Secure (Euronext Paris INSD) is at the heart of security solutions for mobile and connected devices, providing software, silicon IP, tools and know-how needed to protect customers' transactions, content, applications, and communications. With its deep security expertise and experience, the company delivers products having advanced and differentiated technical capabilities that span the entire range of security requirement levels to serve the demanding markets of network security, IoT security, content and application protection, mobile payment and banking. Inside Secure's technology protects solutions for a broad range of customers including service providers, content distributors, security system integrators, device makers and semiconductor manufacturers. For more information, visit www.insidesecure.com

