IRVINE, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 08/07/17 -- Digital Map Products Inc. will move its headquarters to University Research Park next to UC Irvine in late fall, Irvine Company officials announced today.

The 22,000-square-foot lease offers the spatial technology provider a unique opportunity to lease a large block of space next to a world-renowned research university in one of the region's tightest and most tech-focused submarkets.

Digital Map Products, the leading provider of cloud-based location technology and data solutions in North America, will occupy an entire floor of one of the buildings that hosted the vaunted engineering teams at chipmaker Broadcom as it climbed the ranks of global high tech. Digital Map Products' new neighbor will be Toshiba America, Inc.'s electronics components, information systems and logistics divisions.

"Broadcom's plans to move from University Research Park next year has created excellent opportunities for the next generation of innovators," said Steve Case, executive vice president, Irvine Company Office Properties. "We are proud to have had a unique vantage point from which to witness the history of software engineering in Orange County, and with companies like Digital Map Products, we continue to be enthused by the growing ecosystem of technology companies here."

Digital Map Products continues to grow in part due to its commitment to bringing the power of location to more than 350,000 users in a variety of end markets, including real estate, government, technology, and utilities. Today, the company's geospatial mapping technology, applications and content are used by four out of the six top real estate websites, four out of the top five commercial brokerage firms, all 10 of the top home builder brands, more than 200 hundred cities and counties, and four of the largest gas and electric utility companies in the United States.

As a member of the Orange County business community, Digital Map Products is working with local universities including UC Irvine where it is providing free access to the company's technology, creating internships, supporting mentor programs, collaborating on recruiting, developing technology-based curriculum and exploring joint community engagement programs. Today, more than 15% of Digital Map Products employees are UCI graduates.

"Our company's success has resulted in a fast-growing and loyal user base, as well as access to a dedicated and competitive pool of talent here in Orange County. With this move, we are excited about the opportunity to deepen our relationship with UC Irvine, one of the top research universities in the nation, adding to our ability to recruit and retain top talent," said Jim Skurzynski, founder and chief executive officer at Digital Map Products.

University Research Park's proximity to a highly educated workforce and UCI make it one of the most desirable workplace communities in Southern California. In fact, URP is currently 99% leased and has been consistently full for the past decade.

The address is about to become more desirable, as the Irvine Company reinvests in the 185-acre park, currently home to more than 75 companies and 8,000 employees. Together, the campus and the 5,000-acre Irvine Spectrum create one of the largest master-planned centers for research, technology and business in the world.

Among the amenities being added to the University Research Park is The Commons, Irvine Company's signature open-air spaces that feature Wi-Fi-enabled outdoor living-rooms, sun decks, al fresco dining, built-in barbeques, music, fire pits, ping pong, basketball and volleyball, and dynamic outdoor spaces for people to work, collaborate or simply reboot. The company is adding a fitness center, enhancing lobbies, and other common areas.

The campus also houses Irvine Company's tech incubator, The Vine, where startups have generated more than $24 million in funding, and UCI Applied Innovation.

The amenities onsite include Starbucks Coffee, Specialty's Café & Bakery with Peet's Coffee & Tea; the center also offers access to Beckman Center, a spacious meeting facility with conference center options, event space and catering and planning services. University Research Park offers round-trip, lunch hour courtesy shuttles to the nearby The Bluffs retail center and is a short distance to University Center, which features Tender Greens, Luna Grill and an array of shops and restaurants.

The campus was thoughtfully designed to foster collaboration between the university and private sector, something both the business community and top-tier universities nationwide covet.

'These collaborations are the reason Hewlett-Packard operates next to Stanford, DuPont chose to locate next to MIT, and Digital Map Products chose to join Toshiba America in establishing a new home next to UC Irvine, a top-10 public university," Case said.

"University Research Park rivals Stanford Research Park, the Research Triangle in North Carolina and the nation's other top university-adjacent business parks."

University Research Park is located off the 73 Freeway, minutes from John Wayne Airport, and a short drive from luxury apartment communities, Fashion Island, The Island Hotel and the renowned Resort at Pelican Hill.

About Irvine Company Office Properties

Irvine Company has evolved the traditional office to something much more: a vibrant workplace community. A place where collaboration is encouraged and creativity is enabled to elevate business success. The Company owns and manages 500 premier coastal California workplace communities in Orange County, Los Angeles, Silicon Valley and San Diego. Its timeless design and quality craftsmanship is consistent with its long-term view and pride of ownership.

About Digital Map Products

Digital Map Products, headquartered in Irvine, CA, is the leading provider of cloud-based location technology and content solutions that bring the power of spatial technology to over 350,000 mainstream business, government and consumer users. SpatialStream®, the company's spatial development platform, enables API access to mapping technology and location data sets. Its SmartParcels® nationwide parcel and property data sets provide unparalleled location context, accuracy and interactivity. The company's SaaS products include LandVision™ for real estate and GovClarity® for local government. For more information, visit www.digmap.com.

