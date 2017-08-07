sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 07.08.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 559 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

21,628 Euro		+0,118
+0,55 %
WKN: A143D6 ISIN: US8522341036 Ticker-Symbol: SQ3 
Aktie:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SQUARE INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
SQUARE INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
21,686
21,872
18:15
21,67
21,89
18:15
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
BROADCOM LIMITED
BROADCOM LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
BROADCOM LIMITED211,20+0,13 %
SQUARE INC21,628+0,55 %