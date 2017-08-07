Technavio has announced the top five leading vendors in their recentglobal building thermal insulation materials market 2017-2021report. This market research report also lists 12 other prominent vendors that are expected to impact the market during the forecast period.

Competitive vendor landscape

According to the research analysis, the global building thermal insulation materials market is dominated by global vendors like BASF, Knauf Insulation, Owens Corning, Paroc Group, and ROCKWOOL International. In addition, many regional vendors, especially from emerging regions such as APAC, operate in the market. The growing industrialization in developing regions has encouraged the entry and growth of domestic vendors.

According to Hitesh Bhatia, a lead research analyst at Technavio formetals and minerals research, "Large players in the market are keenly focusing on M&As to nullify the threat of rivalry. Major players can drive down the market prices when their costs are lower than those of their competitors. The larger vendors seek to collaborate with small players to penetrate into multi-regional markets and optimize production through economies of scale."

The increase in demand from end-user industries such as residential, non-residential, and infrastructure in emerging economies is expected to drive the demand for building thermal insulation materials over the next five years. The rise in the GDP of emerging economies is expected to result in a growth of the manufacturing and building industries, which will lead to the growth of the market.

Technaviomarket research analysts identify the following key vendors:

BASF

BASF provides plastics, chemicals, performance and crop protection products, and oil and gas. The company serves diversified industries like automotive, paper, furniture, and others, and has customers in 80 countries. The company produces different types of thermal insulation materials for roof and wall applications. It offers thermal insulation materials under the Styrodur and Neopor brands.

Knauf Insulation

Knauf Insulation manufactures and sells thermal and acoustical glass mineral wool insulations for residential, non-residential, commercial, marine, and industrial applications. The company offers different types of thermal insulation materials for the roof, wall, and floor applications. Its glass and rock mineral wool provide excellent thermal and acoustic properties, and its blowing wool is mainly used in cavity walls and timber frames.

Owens Corning

Owens Corning manufactures and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for residential and commercial building globally. It operates through the insulation, composites, and roofing segments. The company offers different types of thermal insulation foams for different applications such as roof and wall.

Paroc Group

Paroc Group is one of the leading manufacturers of energy-efficient insulation solutions for residential and commercial buildings globally. It provides building insulation, marine and offshore insulation, technical insulation, sandwich panels, and acoustic products. The company offers a different type of insulation materials depending on the type of applications such as roof, walls, or floors.

ROCKWOOL International

ROCKWOOL International manufactures and markets stone wool insulation products and solutions globally. The insulation segment offers roof insulation products for residential and commercial applications, and industrial and technical insulation products for onshore and offshore, and marine applications. The system segment offers cladding boards, acoustic ceilings, noise and vibration control products, engineered fibers, and horticultural substrates.

