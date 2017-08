The EV, battery and solar company continues to raise record amounts of cash as it ramps Model 3 production. At the same time, Tesla is emphasizing profitability from its solar business, which has undergone a significant transformation since the company bought SolarCity.

There isn't much of SolarCity left these days. Brothers Lyndon and Peter Rive, who founded the company, are leaving this summer, and a number of other top SolarCity executives ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...