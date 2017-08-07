WALL, NJ -- (Marketwired) -- 08/07/17 --BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ: BKYI), an innovative provider of biometric software and hardware solutions for secure and convenient user authentication, will host a conference call to review its Q2 2017 results, business progress and outlook on Tuesday, Aug 15th at 10:00 am ET. Results will be issued on Monday, Aug. 14th after the market closes.

Participating on the call will be Mike DePasquale, Chairman & CEO, Cecilia Welch, CFO and Barbara Rivera, COO.

Call Dial In #: 1-877-418-5460 U.S. or 412-717-9594 International

Live Webcast / Replay: Q2 2017 Webcast & Replay Available for 30 days.

Audio Replay: 1-877-344-7529 U.S. or 412-317-0088 Int'l; code 10111348

About BIO-key International, Inc. (www.bio-key.com)

BIO-key is revolutionizing authentication as our easy to use biometric solutions enable convenient and secure access to information and financial transactions. We eliminate passwords, PINs tokens and cards and make it easy for enterprises and consumers to secure their devices as well as information in the cloud. Our premium finger scanning devices such as SideSwipe, SideTouch, EcoID and SidePass offer market leading quality, performance and price. Now you can BIO-key your world!

