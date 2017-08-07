Top 3 Best Appearance Phones From DOOGEE: BL5000, Mix, Mix Plus

HONG KONG, Aug. 7, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Smartphone market is getting more and more competitive today, coming with the recent diverse industrial design in smartphone appearance. Among all these brands, DOOGEE has launched many pleasantly designed phones and got huge success inthe market. So, we are going to introduce you some DOOGEE phones that are not only with the best appearance, but also the best performance.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/542715/DOOGEE_Phone.jpg

BL5000, Stunning 8 Curves Design And Huge Battery

BL5000is the latest product from DOOGEE contains a stunning appearance of curved sides and shining back cover. With a comfortable body size of 5.5" FHD display, there are some design elements of Honor 9 and Honor Magic that can be found. The shining glassy back cover of DOOGEE BL5000 looks like Honor 9, and its body also adopts the eight curves design of Honor Magic.

As amazing as the look is, there is also the huge 5050mAh battery capacity and 12V-2A fast charge, which is almost equivalent to Mi Max2. As far as the endurance is concerned, BL5000 has passed most of the competitors, thanks to the massive battery volume.

If 5000mAh is not enough, the upgraded BL7000 will come to market soon in August. It has a totally different texture of metal and leather grains against BL5000's glossy shell.

Unboxing video of BL5000:https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hjF7MDq4Ypg

So, perhaps it can be said that the BL5000= Honor Magic + Honor 9 + Mi Max2. Big battery smartphones are usually big and heavy to carry. However, BL5000 had successfully kept a slim body with the innovative mixed-up design, which definitely makes it outstanding in markets.

Moreover, it launches three colours. One is maple gold finish, a really rarecolourto find in phones.

BL5000 is having ahot sale in AliExpressfrom Aug 1st to 7thwith a sale price of $148.97. So if you are planning to buy BL5000, now is the best timing.

Mix, A Smaller Mi Mix

Speaking of appearance, we won't missDOOGEE Mix, which has proven to be the latest milestone invention among developing smartphone manufacturers. It got its name in the first place for its bezel-less design, 5.5" Super AMOLED full display, which is pretty similar to Mi Mix and considered as the smaller Mi Mix as well. The grip of its 5.0" body with glass coverage in both sides has enhanced the beauty of DOOGEE MIX. Also, DOOGEE MIX comes with 4 different colours;the limited silver and coral blue versions are going to market now.

It may catch peoples' eyes with the appearance, but the reason why it is leading the market because of the superb specs: latest MTK Helio P25 processor, 4/6 GB of LPDDR4x RAM, 64/128 GB internal storage, 16MP+8MP dual rear camera.

DOOGEE MIX had created a new era of full display trend following Mi Mix. Besides the high attention, the high sales number also proved its success.

Unboxing video of MIX:https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=l4Fc_PCfn84&t=56s

Mix Plus, The Next King Of Full Display

Following the success of MIX, DOOGEE released some photos of its next generation, Mix Plus. Although it is named as Mix, it's more similar to Samsung Galaxy S8 in a large extent. It has the same 6.2" display, 18:9 ratio in a slim body, almost same size with S8. What's more, Mix Plus comes with quad cameras, dual in the back and dual in the front. It's anticipated that Mix Plus will be launched in the second half of 2017.

As a fast developing smartphone manufacturer, DOOGEE always paid much attention to enhance the design and performance of products. The relentless pursuit of perfection always gets paid in the market, proving by the good sales.

So, the last question: DOOGEE BL5000, Mix, or Mix Plus - which is your lovely beauty? Please write it down and let's discuss together.

