Technavio's latest market research report on the global cleanroom air filter marketprovides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook from 2017-2021. Technaviodefines an emerging trend as a factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

The growth of the market is mainly driven by the growth of end-user industries in APAC. The growing semiconductor industry in China and growth in the pharmaceutical and biological research industries in India will drive the demand for cleanroom air filters throughout the forecast period.

The top three emerging market trends driving the global cleanroom air filtermarket according to Technavio research analysts are:

Enhancement of product portfolio

Introduction of CREO software

Use of cleanrooms in food industry

Enhancement of product portfolio

The enhancement of product portfolios in the global cleanroom air filter market is likely to witness traction during the forecast period. The continuous cooperation between pharmaceutical companies and health institutions has enabled the development of various innovative cleanroom air filters. This trend is the result of the lack of product differentiation among vendors in the cleanroom air filter market. Spurred by the need for uniqueness, cleanroom air filter vendors are trying to increase their presence in the market through diversification of their product portfolios by providing numerous other products that can be used in cleanrooms, including duct filter units, ceiling and wall high-efficiency units, and pre-filters. This trend is attracting the interest of many end-users, particularly in APAC.

"The need for vendors to offer product differentiation by enhancing their product portfolios has led to increased R&D activities in product quality enhancement and customization based on end-user needs. R&D will also help foster the growth of more innovative and collaborative products during the design and development phase, which will lead to a reduction in the associated costs," says Neelesh Prakash Singh, a lead analyst at Technavio for power research.

Introduction of CREO software

Clean room suit plays a vital role in multiple industries, supporting the latest developments and product innovation. It is a challenging task to design cleanroom air filters since cleanliness levels depend on many factors, such as the room's supply air, the ventilation system, and contamination sources. Hence, the adoption of a sophisticated computer system analysis is a better option to optimize the selection of air filters for sustainable cleanrooms.

Cleanroom design and energy optimization (CREO) is an advanced computer-based tool that simplifies the selection of air filters selection by end-users and designers. The CREO software features a unique simulation engine through which the users can calculate human particle generation and select the appropriate air handling system design and air filters. CREO also contains the latest and historic cleanroom standards for microelectronic and life sciences industries.

"CREO is an accurate and quick tool for end-users to be able to select the required filters. It provides the option of comparing three different solutions with few inputs. The end solution is always customized, thus, allowing the user to calculate the cleanliness class for different cleanrooms and hence optimize the energy consumption," says Neelesh.

Use of cleanrooms in food industry

The food industry is a growing segment of the cleanroom industry. The rapid growth of the food processing industry and innovations in packaged foods will fuel the demand for cleanroom air filters in the concerned industries. The expenditure in food plants is increasing at a rate of 6% throughout 2017. It is expected that cleanroom expenditures will increase by 8% per year, over the next few years.

Asia will witness a higher growth as compared with other regions worldwide. With the growth in cleanroom application in the food industry, the application of cleanroom air filters will also experience an increase, as they minimize the contamination during food related processes.

