

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Sixteen year old was attacked by a mysterious creature and left bleeding his legs after a swim in a sea near Melbourne, Australia. Sam Kanizay, the teenager was baffled by blood oozing out from below his knees as something has chewed up the skin. There were hundreds of pin sized bites on his foot, angles and below the knee.



It is suspected that flesh eating sea-lice are the culprits. Sea-lice are parasites living and feeding on fish and a real threat to salmon farmers. A set of experts suggested that shrimp like crustacean or jellyfish larvae also can cause similar wounds on leg.



With a slab of meat, Sam's father has tried to catch the creature that attacked his son. He has posted a video, showing tiny creatures eating on the red meat. Experts opined that there can be various meat eating creatures in the sea and all of them may not attack human beings.



Experts advice that as soon as you realize that there are sea-lice attack, get out of the ocean and remove the bathing suit. Rinse off with fresh water to keep away the lice. If you try to bath in fresh water with bathing suits on, the trapped lice might be irritated and can sting further.



The sea-lice attack usually causes skin irritations and flu-like symptoms. Itching could be prevented by antihistamines.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX