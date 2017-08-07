

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Online streaming service giant Netflix Inc. (NFLX) has acquired Millarworld, the comic book publishing house founded by Mark Millar.



Millar is know for creating many iconic comic characters including Kick-Ass, Kingsman and Old Man Logan.



No further details, including financial terms, were disclosed.



Netflix said that it will bring Millarworld's portfolio of critically and fan-acclaimed character franchises to life through films, series and kids' shows available exclusively to Netflix members globally.



'As creator and re-inventor of some of the most memorable stories and characters in recent history, ranging from Marvel's The Avengers to Millarworld's Kick-Ass, Kingsman, Wanted and Reborn franchises, Mark is as close as you can get to a modern day Stan Lee,' said Netflix chief content officer Ted Sarandos. 'We can't wait to harness the creative power of Millarworld to Netflix and start a new era in global storytelling.'



