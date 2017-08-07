WB EXPANDED CLASS: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of a Class Action Involving Weibo Corporation and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of August 28, 2017

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 7, 2017 / The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that a class action lawsuit has been commenced in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California on behalf of investors who purchased Weibo Corporation ("Weibo") (NASDAQ: WB) securities between April 27, 2017 and June 22, 2017 .

According to the complaint, throughout the Class Period, the Company issued materially false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Weibo lacks a requisite internet audio/video program transmission license; and (2) Weibo was posting certain programs with content in violation of Chinese government regulations on its site. On June 22, 2017, Weibo announced receipt of a notice from The State Administration of Press, Publication, Radio, Film and Television of the People's Republic of China (the "SAPPRFT"). The notice requests that local authorities "take measures to suspend several companies' video and audio services due to their lacking of an internet audio/video program transmission license and posting of certain commentary programs with content in violation of government regulations on their sites."

If you suffered a loss in Weibo, you have until August 28, 2017 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

Vincent Wong, Esq. is an experienced attorney that has represented investors in securities litigations involving financial fraud and violations of shareholder rights.

