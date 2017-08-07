

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - About 200 bags were contaminated with sewage water after a toilet overflew at Nashville International Airport on Wednesday morning.



The overflow problem was noticed at about 5 a.m. after paper towels stuffed down the toilet in the women's restroom on the C concourse near Gate C-5 caused the sewage leak.



The water then went below into a baggage area used at the time by Southwest Airlines. About 200 bags were potentially affected, according to a statement from Southwest Airlines.



The leak also caused a 10 to 20 minute delay of 10 flights as officials sorted through the bags. Reports indicate this is not for the first time that the airport has suffered a leak.



