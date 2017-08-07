HOUSTON, TX -- (Marketwired) -- 08/07/17 --ENGlobal Government Services, Inc. (EGS), a subsidiary of ENGlobal Corporation (NASDAQ: ENG), a leading service provider to the U.S. Department of Defense for engineering, automation and cyber security services, announced today that it is now offering its heritage services and expertise to the private sector. For over 30 years, EGS has supported the federal government in the design, installation, and maintenance of Automated Fueling Systems, Automated Tank Gauging (ATG), Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) development and integration, Cyber Security, and Modular Engineered Solutions. EGS has a long and respected history in the important mission of supporting the U.S. Military with fuel supply chain related services and is now positioned to provide the same high level of service to the private sector.

Additionally, and to further enhance its cyber security team, EGS is pleased to welcome Shalon Simmons as Program Manager - Cyber Security/Operational Technology (OT). Ms. Simmons holds certifications as a Certified Information Systems Security Professional (CISSP), Certified Ethical Hacker (CEH), and Computer Hacking Forensic Investigator (CHFI), and is well respected for her work both as a professor and consultant on cyber related subjects.

"With over 30 years of experience in leading edge technology development and services to the federal government and with the addition of new talent, EGS is well prepared to meet the expanded needs of the private sector and our commercial client base," said John L. Kratzert, General Manager of EGS. "We are also very excited to have Shalon Simmons join our Cyber group. She obviously has excellent credentials in this ever growing area, and brings a wealth of knowledge and opportunity to ENGlobal."

About ENGlobal Government Services, Inc. (EGS)

ENGlobal Government Services, Inc. is a subsidiary of ENGlobal (NASDAQ: ENG), a provider of engineering and automation services primarily to the energy sector throughout the United States and internationally. ENGlobal operates through two business segments: Automation and Engineering. ENGlobal's Automation segment provides services related to the design, fabrication and implementation of distributed control, instrumentation and process analytical systems. The Engineering segment provides consulting services for the development, management and execution of projects requiring professional engineering, construction management, and related support services.

ENGlobal Government Services, Inc. provides a complete turnkey of both--Automation and Engineering. EGS provides engineering, design, installation, operations, and maintenance of various government and international facilities, specializing in automation and instrumentation systems for the U.S. Defense industry worldwide. Further information about the Company and its businesses is available at http://www.englobal.com/englobal_government.html or www.ENGlobalgovserv.com

Safe Harbor for Forward-Looking Statements

The statements above regarding the Company's expectations regarding its operations and certain other matters discussed in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws and are subject to risks and uncertainties For a discussion of additional risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see ENGlobal's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Company's most recent reports on Form 10-K and 10-Q, and other SEC filings.

