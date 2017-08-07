The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of Class Actions Filed on Behalf of Arconic Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of September 11, 2017 (ARNC, ARNC-P, ARNC-PB)

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 7, 2017 / The Klein Law Firm announces that class action complaints have been filed on behalf of shareholders of Arconic Inc. (NYSE: ARNC, NYSE American: ARNC-P, NYSE: ARNC-PB) (1) who purchased shares between November 4, 2013 and June 26, 2017 and/or (2) who purchased Arconic Depositary Shares, each representing a 1/10th interest in a share of 5.375% Class B Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock, Series 1, pursuant and/or traceable to the Registration Statement and Prospectus issued in connection with Arconic's initial public offering on September 18, 2014. The action, which was filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York, alleges that the Company violated federal securities laws.

In particular, the complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that (i) Arconic knowingly supplied its highly flammable Reynobond PE (polyethylene) cladding panels for use in construction; (ii) the foregoing conduct significantly increased the risk of property damage, injury and/or death in buildings constructed with Arconic's Reynobond PE panels; and (iii) as a result of the foregoing, Arconic's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. On June 26, 2017, Arconic issued a press release announcing it would discontinue global sales of Reynobond PE for use in high-rise buildings after the material was suspected to have contributed to the spread of the deadly fire at the Grenfell Tower apartment complex in London.

Shareholders have until September 11, 2017 to petition the court for lead plaintiff status. Your ability to share in any recovery does not require that you serve as lead plaintiff. You may choose to be an absent class member.

Shareholders have until September 11, 2017 to petition the court for lead plaintiff status. Your ability to share in any recovery does not require that you serve as lead plaintiff. You may choose to be an absent class member.

