EUGENE, OR --(Marketwired - August 07, 2017) - Quest Solution, Inc. (OTCQB: QUES) -- Quest's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Shai Lustgarten announced the launch of the Company's turnaround plan to drive improved operating performance and increase profitability.

"Today we begin the implementation of our strategy to reset and turnaround the business with the goal of further establishing Quest as a premier provider & specialty system integrator of state-of-the-art technology and innovative Field & Supply Chain Solutions," stated Shai Lustgarten.

The Company has identified the following priorities to improve operating performance and increase shareholder value:

Adding new technologies to build upon the robust suite of technology solutions available to customers;

Sales growth with increased focus on higher margin software solutions and value added services;

Driving margin improvement through consolidation to drive efficiency;

Improving EBITDA and returning to sustained net profitability; and

Restructuring and strengthening the Company's balance sheet to enhance Quest's financial position

"Following my appointment a few months ago," continued Mr. Lustgarten, "I was immediately impressed by the Quest team and the achievements of our dedicated employees. With the support of a new Board of Directors, talented management team and experienced consultants, we are implementing a turnaround plan to drive the future success of Quest. New management's immediate priorities are to: deliver sustained profitability, aggressive growth by adding new innovative solutions, increase software service revenue and strengthen our balance sheet. As we execute this turnaround, we will build on our existing relationships with the Fortune 500 companies we serve. We look forward to implementing this strategy with the goal of significantly improving operating performance as we move through the balance of this year and into 2018."

About Quest Solution, Inc.

Quest Solution is a Specialty Systems Integrator focused on Field and Supply Chain Mobility. We are also a manufacturer and distributor of consumables (labels, tags, and ribbons), RFID solutions, and barcoding printers. Founded in 1994, Quest is headquartered in Eugene, Oregon, with offices in the United States.

Rated in the Top 1% of global solution providers, Quest specializes in the design, deployment and management of enterprise mobility solutions including Automatic Identification and Data Capture (AIDC), Mobile Cloud Analytics, RFID (Radio Frequency Identification), and proprietary Mobility software. Our mobility products and services offering is designed to identify, track, trace, share and connect data to enterprise systems such as CRM or ERP solutions. Our customers are leading Fortune 500 companies from several sectors including manufacturing, retail, distribution, food / beverage, transportation and logistics, health care and chemicals / gas / oil.

