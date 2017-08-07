

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Swiss stock market ended the first session of the new trading week with a small decrease. The market got off to a positive start and climbed to nearly 9,200 points before reversing direction and slipping into the red.



The Swiss Market Index decreased by 0.24 percent Monday and finished at 9,155.13. The Swiss Leader Index dropped 0.18 percent and the Swiss Performance Index lost 0.23 percent.



Sika was among the largest decliners Monday, falling 1.0 percent. Lindt & Sprüngli weakened by 0.9 percent and Sonova surrendered 0.8 percent. Swatch dropped 0.7 percent, while Richemont rose 0.1 percent.



UBS decreased 0.6 percent, while Credit Suisse ended the day unchanged. Partners Group also forfeited 0.6 percent.



Among the index heavyweights, Novartis fell 0.7 percent and Roche slipped 0.2 percent. Shares of Nestlé also finished lower by 0.1 percent.



Clariant was among the top gainers, increasing by 1.1 percent. The company has received backing from Hedgefonds Atlantic Investment Management for its proposed merger with Huntsman.



LafargeHolcim gained 0.9 percent and Vifor advanced 0.7 percent. Adecco rose 0.2 percent and Zurich Insurance climbed 0.3 percent.



