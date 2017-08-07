Bronstein, Gewirtz and Grossman, LLC: SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Shareholders of Class Action Against The Advisory Board Company (ABCO) & Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 2, 2017

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 7, 2017 / Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against The Advisory Board Company ("Advisory Board" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: ABCO) and certain of its officers, on behalf of shareholders who purchased Advisory Board securities between January 21, 2015, and February 23, 2016, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm's site: http://www.bgandg.com/abco.

This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

The Complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose adverse information regarding Advisory Board's business and operations, including that there were severe integration problems associated with Advisory Board's acquisition of Royall and, as a consequence of these integration problems, Defendants had no basis to increase the revenue guidance for Royall during the Class Period. The Complaint continues to allege that, as a result of Defendants' false statements and/or omissions, Advisory Board stock traded at artificially manipulated prices throughout the Class Period.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint, you can visit the firm's site: http://www.bgandg.com/abco, or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss in Advisory Board, you have until October 2, 2017 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a corporate litigation boutique. Our primary expertise is the aggressive pursuit of litigation claims on behalf of our clients. In addition to representing institutions and other investor plaintiffs in class action security litigation, the firm's expertise includes general corporate and commercial litigation, as well as securities arbitration. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact:

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC

Peretz Bronstein or Yael Hurwitz

212-697-6484 | info@bgandg.com

SOURCE: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC