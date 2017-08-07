IRVINE, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 08/07/17 -- The University of California, Irvine Division of Continuing Education (DCE)'s partnership with Australian College of Marketing (ACM) provides a Postgraduate Diploma in Digital Marketing for students who complete UCI DCE's Digital Marketing curriculum through ACM. The program delivers a comprehensive examination of digital marketing tactics and strategies aimed at fully leveraging the Internet to achieve business goals such as acquiring, converting and retaining customers. The Australian College of Marketing is an accredited Chartered Institute of Marketing (CIM) study center, and has provided UCI Postgraduate Digital Marketing qualifications since 2016.

"We are pleased to collaborate with Australian College of Marketing to continue providing opportunities for students to pursue higher education and grow within their individual career paths through new skill sets that are practical," said Stephane Muller, UC Irvine Continuing Education director of Business Programs. "Partnerships such as this allow students from other parts of the world to benefit from UCI resources to advance their careers."

The curriculum is designed for professionals tasked with improving website performance, online marketing campaigns, search marketing and web analytics skills, and those interested in advancing a career in marketing. Students learn to integrate new tactics and strategies with traditional marketing tools and practices aimed at acquiring new customers, building customer loyalty, providing superior customer service, developing new products, improving profitability and conducting market research. Study the value of -- and methods for determining the return on investment for digital marketing programs, as well as online visitor and buyer behavior. Discover strategies and develop plans for maximizing your marketing budget. Students are awarded the Postgraduate Diploma in Digital Marketing when they complete all six core modules along with their choice of electives to earn at least four additional credits.

"Our partnership with UCI DCE offers students the opportunity and flexibility to succeed in the digital space," said Emma Blackburn, Principal, Australian College of Marketing. "Our students here in Australia have been delighted with the quality of the resources and support for this program. The topics are relevant and current, which is crucial in such a fast-moving area."

For more information about the Digital Marketing Program or to register for the courses, please visit here.

Australian College of Marketing:

The Australian College of Marketing is an accredited Chartered Institute of Marketing (CIM) study centre. ACM has an excellent reputation for offering rigorous, practical digital marketing qualifications. Led by Emma Blackburn and Peter Wood, the college has provided UC Irvine Postgraduate Digital Marketing qualifications since 2016. To learn more about Australian College of Marketing, please visit: http://www.australiancollegeofmarketing.com.au.

About UCI Division of Continuing Education: The University of California, Irvine Division of Continuing Education (DCE) provides lifelong learning opportunities to thousands of students worldwide each year -- fulfilling the school's 60-year curriculum platform to connect degree programs to the world of work and achievement after graduation. The Division offers a broad range of certificate programs, specialized studies, and sequential courses to local, regional and global markets through online, on-campus and on-site delivery. A leader in the open education movement, the Division offers free Massive Online Open Courses (MOOCs) and content through the UCI Open initiative. For more information about UCI Division of Continuing Education, visit here.

About the University of California, Irvine: Founded in 1965, UCI is the youngest member of the prestigious Association of American Universities. The campus has produced three Nobel laureates and is known for its academic achievement, premier research, innovation and anteater mascot. Led by Chancellor Howard Gillman, UCI has more than 28,000 students and offers 192 degree programs. Located in one of the world's safest and most economically vibrant communities, it is Orange County's second-largest employer, contributing $4.8 billion annually to the local economy.

