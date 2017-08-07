NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - August 07, 2017) - Sierra Metal's (TSX: SMT) (NYSE: SMTS) (BVL: SMT) CEO Igor Gonzales updated investors on the company's recent Q2 production results during an interview with The Wall Street Analyzer. He provided an overview of SMT's key projects, the Yauricocha mine in Peru and the Bolivar and Cusi mines both located in Mexico. Mr. Gonzales stated that the company is well positioned in the mining sector because they are polymetallic, producing several metals including silver, copper, and zinc, and he believes this provides them a natural hedge against price fluctuation. He also went over the three phases of Sierra Metal's corporate strategy which are brownfield exploration, facility expansion, as well as drilling and gave a timeline of when they are looking to accomplish key goals. Mr. Gonzales discussed background of the management including new team members and talked about how their recent listing on the NYSE will improve research coverage on Sierra Metals and lead to more analyst attention.

Sierra Metals Inc. is Canadian based growing polymetallic mining company with production from its Yauricocha Mine in Peru, and its Bolivar and Cusi Minesin Mexico. The Company is focused on increasing production volume and growing mineral resources. Sierra Metals has recently had several new discoveries and still has additional brownfield exploration opportunities at all three mines in Peru and Mexico that are within or close proximity to the existing mines. Additionally, the Company has large land packages at all three mines with several prospective regional targets providing longer term exploration upside and mineral resource growth potential.

