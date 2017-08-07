Technavio's latest market research report on the global industrial fire hose and hydrant accessories marketprovide an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook from 2017-2021. Technaviodefines an emerging trend as a factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

The chemical industry is one among the key end-users of the market. The growth of chemical industries, especially in India will fuel market demand. Apart from the growth of the various end-user industries, regulatory standards and fire safety audits that are periodically carried out in industries will have a positive impact on the market.

The top three emerging market trends driving the global industrial fire hose and hydrant accessoriesmarket according to Technavio research analysts are:

Smart nodes in fire hydrants systems

Automation of fire safety systems

Augmented use of deluge systems

Smart nodes in fire hydrants systems

The latest trend is the use of the fire hydrants that consume less water by plugging the leaks. One such solution for the problem of leakage is provided by Echologics. The company provides solutions for leakages in fire hydrant systems. It specializes in software and sensors, which can locate leaks with a two-meter accuracy. These sensors are attached to above-the-ground water mains, pipes, or fire hydrants and eliminate the need for ground excavations. The company seeks to solve water-related problems in the Asian countries.

The system has smart nodes, which are embedded into the nozzles of the fire hose. The sound sensors help record the water infrastructure's noises and through wireless means, upload the data to a secure server, which helps in the detection of leakage with a two-meter accuracy. The EchoShore-DX technology can be deployed in different types of fire hydrants.

"Such advances in fire hydrant technologies are likely to have a positive impact on the market. The introduction of smart nodes in industrial fire hydrant systems offers more potential for new and advanced accessories for these systems, which augurs well for the growth of the market during the forecast period," says Neelesh Prakash Singh, a lead analyst at Technavio for power research.

Automation of fire safety systems

A recent trend in fire safety systems is the incorporation of fire safety alarms with building automation systems, which provide a better response during fire accidents. During a fire, generally the lift doors in a building are closed, and the power system is shut down to prevent the fire from spreading. Further, the automatic alarms and water sprayers are activated.

Fire protection systems are becoming more technologically advanced and are used in collaboration with sophisticated computer-based systems. These systems integrate fire detection and communication systems during an emergency.

Augmented use of deluge systems

The conventional fire systems are now being replaced with next-generation deluge systems. A deluge is an open nozzle, which means all nozzles within the fire area are opened simultaneously. The triggering of the deluge system releases larger amounts of water, thereby making it easier to extinguish the fire. Deluge systems are increasingly being adopted in industrial facilities, owing to their effectiveness in extinguishing fires.

A deluge system does not use a pipe with pressurized air. The water supply is provided through a deluge valve, which opens automatically on detecting smoke and heat. The detection system is installed in the same area as the sprinklers. Deluge systems have a wide variety of applications such as chemical factories, power plants, and aircraft hangars. These systems are used where high-velocity suppression is required to put out fires.

"The difference between traditional fire sprinklers and deluge systems is that the deluge systems release water all at once from the nozzles employed in the system. These deluge systems are used in industrial facilities, where the fire hazard is spread over a large area," says Neelesh.

