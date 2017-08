WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Shares of Rockwell Collins (COL) have pulled back off their best levels of the day but continue to see significant strength in afternoon trading on Monday. After reaching a record intraday high, Rockwell Collins is currently up by 6.2 percent.



Rockwell Collins initially rallied on reports indicating United Technologies (UTX) is weighing a bid for the aircraft component maker.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX