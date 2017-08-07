

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - After 200 days in the White House, President Donald Trump lags far behind his predecessors in terms of staffing his administration.



Tracking by CNN and the non-partisan Partnership for Public Service found Trump has made 277 nominations for positions in his administration, with 124 confirmations.



In comparison, President Barack Obama had 433 nominations and 310 confirmations and President George W. Bush had 414 nominations and 294 confirmations at the same point.



CNN noted the Partnership for Public Service has identified 577 executive branch positions as being particularly essential, but Trump has only successfully filled about a fifth of them.



Trump's rate of nominees confirmed is also well behind his predecessors, which the president has blamed on Senate Democrats.



Forty-five percent of Trump's nominees have been confirmed compared to 72 percent for Obama and 71 percent for Bush.



Democrats have used procedural tactics to slow down some nominations, although they can no longer filibuster presidential appointments.



CNN said part of the slowness has also been due to difficulty getting paperwork in for many of the nominees, and some announced nominations were not formally transmitted to the Senate for months.



Partnership for Public Service President Max Stier told CNN that Trump should be prioritizing filling positions if he wants to execute his agenda.



'While the pace of nominations for political appointees has picked up in recent weeks, critical leadership positions remain vacant at almost every agency and department,' Stier said. 'The President must prioritize getting his full team in place.'



He added, 'Doing so will strengthen his ability to run the government, achieve his priorities and deal effectively with the inevitable crises that will take place in our complicated and dangerous world.'



Senators confirmed more than five dozen outstanding nominees before leaving for the August recess last week, which CNN said roughly doubled the number of nominees Trump has had confirmed.



(Photo: Gage Skidmore)



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX