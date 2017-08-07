Technavio market research analysts forecast the global methyl ester ethoxylate market to grow at a CAGR of more than 3% during the forecast period, according to their latest report.

The market study covers the present scenario and growth prospects of the global methyl ester ethoxylate (MEE) marketfor 2017-2021. The report also lists industrial cleaning, domestic cleaning and personal care as the three major application segments, of which the industrial cleaning segment dominated with 35% of the market share in 2016.

Ethoxylates are used widely in industrial applications because of their excellent properties of formulation, high water solubility, low toxicity, and excellent wetting ability. They are also used as emulsion stabilizers during the processing of floor polish, emulsion polymers, and wax because they rapidly dissolve and provide ionic stability to the emulsion.

Technavio analysts highlight the following three market drivers that are contributing to the growth of the global methyl ester ethoxylate market:

Increase in demand for MEE in APAC

Growth in urban population

Increasing use of surfactants

Increase in demand for MEE in APAC

APAC accounted for the largest share of the global MEE market in 2016. This can be attributed to the significant increase in demand for low-rinse detergents in various applications. The increasing popularity of low-rinse detergents can be credited to the fact that MEEs do not ionize in solution and have no electrical charge. As a result, MEE is resistant to hardness and cleans well.

According to Hitesh Bhatia, a lead analyst at Technavio for specialty chemicals research, "The market in APAC is expected to grow both in terms of value and volume. The increase in urban population and growing awareness among individuals with respect to hygiene in various countries are factors that will drive the demand for MEE during the forecast period."

Growth in urban population

Ongoing economic development in India, Malaysia, Vietnam, China, and other emerging economies in APAC and other regions such as the Middle East, Africa, and South America has led to urbanization and increase in disposable income of consumers, which has led to an increase in their purchasing power. In addition, changing lifestyle preferences, population growth, and rapid modernization have contributed to the rising demand for MEE.

"It is expected that with an increase in the global urban population, the demand for MEE for use as cleaning agents will increase. This increase can be attributed to rising awareness regarding hygiene and infections. The market growth can also be attributed to the increasing demand for eco-friendly surfactants and low-rise detergents," says Hitesh.

Increasing use of surfactants

One of the key drivers for the ethoxylates market is the increase in demand for surfactants in developing countries such as India, China, Malaysia, and Brazil due to the increase in hygiene awareness. Surfactants are organic compounds that contain both hydrophilic groups and hydrophobic groups, making them soluble in both water and organic solvents. Surfactants in which the hydrocarbon is sourced from biological fats or oils, such as tallow or palm oil, are known as oleochemicals. Surfactants in which the hydrocarbon is sourced from petroleum are known as petrochemicals.

The most widely used type of surfactants are anionic surfactants, such as a linear alkyl benzene sulfonic acid (LAS), and alcohol ethoxy sulfates (AES), which are used for manufacturing dishwashing detergents, laundry detergents, and shampoos because of their excellent cleaning properties.

