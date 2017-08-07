

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - West African country Ghana successfully launched its first satellite GhanSat-1 and is fully operational.



GhanSat-1 is a cubesat, a miniature satellite which weighs 1.33kg and is launched as a secondary payload on a launch vehicle. It was built by a Ghanaian engineering team at All Nations University. According to Tech Crunch, the satellite was delivered to NASA's International Space Station in June on a SpaceX rocket that took off from pad 39a at Kennedy Space Center.



'This particular satellite has two missions. It has cameras on board for detailed monitoring of the coastlines of Ghana. Then there's an educational piece?we want to use it to integrate satellite technology into high school curriculum,' project manager Richard Damoah, a Ghanaian professor and assistant research scientist at NASA, told Tech Crunch.



The satellite was initially developed by Benjamin Bonsu, Ernest Teye Matey, and Joseph Quansah. The team of engineers received support from the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency. The entire project cost around $500,000.



Ghana President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo congratulated the team for their successful space project.



Reports suggest that after the successful launch of GhanSat-1, the team plans to launch GhanSat 2 into the space soon.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX