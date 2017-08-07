Technavio market research analysts forecast the global mobile robots market in the healthcare and hospitality sectors to grow at a CAGR of close to 13% during the forecast period, according to their latest report.

The market study covers the present scenario and growth prospects of the global mobile robots market in the healthcare and hospitality sectors for 2017-2021. The report also lists autonomous and remote controlled as the two major product segments of which the autonomous mobile robots accounted for more than 68% of the market share in 2016.

Technavio analysts highlight the following three market drivers that are contributing to the growth of the global mobile robots market in the healthcare and hospitality sectors:

Mobile robotic technology enables the staff in hospitals to deliver more personalized services to the patients. In hospitals, pharmacists and nurses are loaded with day to day repeated tasks that can be minimized by using the mobile robots. The deployment of mobile robots for carrying out day to day hospital logistics will allow nursing staff to focus on their core job which is to protect, promote, and optimize the health and abilities of a patient with diagnosis and treatment. This will further empower nurses and pharmacists to participate more in the social aspect of healing.

Similarly, this technology equally benefits the market players in the hospitality sector to create customized service experience for their customers. With the adoption of mobile robotic solutions in hotel or restaurant premises, the staff can devote more time to creating unique experiences for each guest by catering to their personal preferences.

Customer satisfaction has become more important than ever in today's hospitality sector. The deployment of mobile robots creates a unique experience for guests during their stay in hotels and restaurants. For instance, Aloft, a reputed chain of international hotels, employs a mobile robot called Botlr that works around the clock and offers room service experience to the guests while navigating through the hotel's property with ease.

The communication to these robots is made flexible through a smartphone application. Moreover, the response time of these mobile robots for each room service request is faster than a normal human being. These unique advantages of mobile robots are presently augmenting the demand for robotic solutions in hotels. Similarly, in restaurants, waiters are gradually being replaced with robots, to offer enriched service experience to the guests.

"The customers find it more delightful to interact with mobile robots than a human being. The mobile robots in restaurants complete the orders faster than a normal human being, which further enhances customer satisfaction in the restaurant during their stay. Thus, restaurant owners are trying to increase their footfalls by attracting customer's attention through these revolutionary robots," says Bharath Kanniappan, a lead analyst at Technavio for robotics research.

With the increase in competition among various specialty hospitals, many medical facilities are looking for technology-based solutions that can provide a comfortable stay for patients and manage the overall image of the hospital across the world. The healthcare robots provide all the benefits that a high-tech hospital needs.

Also, fully automated material transport through mobile robots reduces the overall operating costs of hospitals and provides an enriched experience for patients and staff. Mobile robots do not need shift duty and can work round the clock in hospitals, resulting in the reduction of wages due to additional staff in hospitals.

"In the recent times, physicians have also been using telepresence mobile robots during critical treatments to take an opinion from top medical surgeons across the world. The deployment of these robots further enables hospitals to access top resources worldwide," says Bharath.

