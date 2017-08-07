

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - An Americans Airlines flight from Greece to Philadelphia experienced 'severe turbulence' over the Atlantic ocean that left 10 people hospitalized.



The airline said three passengers and seven crew members were taken to a local hospital after the flight landed at Philadelphia International Airport.



'I was looking forward and I just saw everything just move upwards about four feet,' passenger Alex Ehmke said in a phone interview with NBC News. 'So, I saw drinks, you know, flying up against walls and up on the ceiling.'



'The gentleman directly behind us and diagonally behind us hit the ceiling himself,' he said.



Ehmke recalls an announcement urging passengers to fasten their seat belts, although, the seatbelt sign was on when the aircraft hit the turbulence.



'We are taking care of our passengers and our crew members at this time and want to thank our team members for keeping our passengers safe,' the airline said in a statement.



