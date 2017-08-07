Technavio's latest market research report on the global personal care active ingredients marketprovides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook from 2017-2021. Technaviodefines an emerging trend as a factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170807005546/en/

Technavio has published a new report on the global personal care active ingredients market from 2017-2021. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The demand for natural ingredients in personal care products is growing. This is because consumers are aware of the contents of products. Technological innovations in the delivery mechanism of personal care products also drive the growth of the market. Specialty ingredients are packed into capsules, which are released upon application. This enhances the effect of ingredients, masks their undesired properties, prolongs shelf life, and allows reactive ingredients to be protected from environmental contact.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free

The top three emerging market trends driving the global personal care active ingredientsmarket according to Technavio research analysts are:

Growing demand for men's grooming products

Implementation of advanced technology for manufacturing

Growth in demand for conditioning agents

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Growing demand for men's grooming products

The global men's grooming products market is expected to grow during the forecast period, as manufacturers are developing specific products, especially for men. The availability of these products and effective marketing strategies have resulted in a lot more men adopting personal care products to improve their appearance. The demand for skin care products is growing in APAC, which shows high potential for growth during the forecast period.

"There is a significant growth in demand for anti-aging products such as anti-wrinkle creams and face washes, moisturizers, lotions, and shampoos. These products use active ingredients, which is driving the growth of the market. Botanical and herbal ingredients are the most commonly used ingredients in personal care products that are meant for men," says Amber Chourasia, a lead analyst at Technavio for health and wellness research.

Implementation of advanced technology for manufacturing

The implementation of advanced technology to manufacture personal care and cosmeticproductsimproves the quality of ingredients and the efficiency of the manufacturing process. This will drive the growth of the market during the forecast period. The development of Si vesicles and matrices enables active ingredients to be delivered easily. Some active ingredients include conditioning agents such as vitamin A, vitamin E, and colorants and emollients such as mineral oil, jojoba oil, and polydimethylsiloxane (PDMS).

"To meet the growing demand for multifunctional and eco-friendly products, manufacturers are advancing cosmetic formulation technology, which can make manufacturing easier. Hence, several innovative cosmetic delivery systems are being used in the production of ingredients," says Amber.

Growth in demand for conditioning agents

Conditioning agents are commonly used in hair care products. However, their use in skin care products is also growing. Conditioning agents can improve the homeostatic process of growth and repair by providing supplements to the body's genetically inherited renewal mechanisms. Increasing awareness about the benefits of conditioning agents is encouraging vendors to develop new agents such as cationic conditioning polymers, especially for skin care applications. The demand for eco-friendly conditioning agents is growing, which will drive the growth of the active ingredients market during the forecast period.

The demand for hair care products is also expected to grow during the forecast period. This will be due to growing demand for hair styling products, which will increase the demand for conditioning agents like sodium lauryl ether sulfate (SLES) and co-surfactants such as cocamidopropyl betaine (CAPB). The increased demand for these products will drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Browse Related Reports:

Global Electric Breast Pumps Market 2017-2021

Global Infant and Toddler Nutrition Market 2017-2021

Global Ostomy Care Accessories Market 2017-2021

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170807005546/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 630 333 9501

UK: +44 208 123 1770

www.technavio.com