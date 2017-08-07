

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Luxury electric car maker Tesla has dropped the base price of its Model X SUV by $3,000.



The base Model X 75D now costs $79,500, down from $82,500. The company said that improving margins driven by increased production and efficiency were primary reason for lowering the price. The most expensive version of the Model X, the P100D, costs $145,000.



Last week, during the earnings conference calls, Chief Executive Elon Musk said that demand for its Model X and Model S has not declined despite the huge demand for its latest low-cost Model 3. Some analysts had raised concerns that the launch of the Model 3, which has a base price of $35,000, would attract potential buyers of Model X to that lower-priced sedan.



'When we launched Model X 75D, it had a low gross margin. As we've achieved efficiencies, we are able to lower the price and pass along more value to our customers,' Tesla in a statement.



